PM Modi and CM Sarma to campaign for Karnataka assembly elections

Guwahati, April 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections which is slated to take place on May 10.

Both PM Modi and CM Sarma will campaign among 40 star campaigners as per the list which has been released by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official twitter handle of Karnataka unit.

The list includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitaraman and several other ministers who will take part in the campaign.



