PM in Washington: Modi meets intel chief Tulsi; diaspora accords warm welcome

Guwahati, Feb 13: Braving the winter chill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington, DC, on Wednesday for a two-day visit, his first since Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The trip, marked by high-stakes diplomacy, will see the Prime Minister engaging in crucial discussions with US leadership, with a focus on trade, defence, and strategic cooperation.

After arriving, the Prime Minister’s first engagement was with Tulsi Gabbard, who was recently confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence under Trump’s administration.

“Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in Washington, DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary," Modi wrote on social media.

Earlier, upon landing at Joint Base Andrews, Modi was received by India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with senior officials.

His temporary residence during the visit, the historic Blair House, became a focal point for the Indian diaspora, who turned out in large numbers despite the freezing temperatures.









The Indian diaspora accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Supporters filled the streets, enthusiastically chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", while waving the Indian Tricolour.

“A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC, has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” Modi wrote on social media, acknowledging the warm reception.

The visit carries significant geopolitical weight, with the Prime Minister scheduled to meet President Trump for a series of discussions that are expected to shape the future of India-US relations.

Trade agreements, defence collaborations, and global security challenges will be on the agenda as both leaders seek to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two democracies.