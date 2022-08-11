84 years of service to the nation
PM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as Vice-President

By IANS

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on taking oath as the 14th Vice-President of India.

In a tweet Prime Minister Modi said: "Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I congratulate him on becoming India's Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure."

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of Vice-President to Dhankhar at a swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

A renowned lawyer and former West Bengal Governor, Dhankhar took over as the 14th

Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Prior to oath taking, Dhankhar visited Rajghat in the morning and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu," he tweeted.

IANS


