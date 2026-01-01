PM Awas Yojana: 3.86 cr homes sanctioned, 2.92 cr completed

New Delhi, Jan 1: The government on Thursday said that out of the cumulative target of 4.14 crore houses allotted to the states/UTs, 3.86 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.92 crore houses have been completed (as on December 9, 2025).

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is one of the flagship programmes of the government which aims to achieve the objective ‘Housing for All’ by providing 4.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities by convergence with other schemes to all houseless households and households living in kutcha and dilapidated houses in rural areas by 2029.

The initial target under the scheme was to provide assistance in the construction of 2.95 crore houses by March, 2024.

The Union Cabinet approved the extension of the scheme on August 9, 2024 to construct additional 2 crore rural houses during FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29 to meet the arising need of housing due to increase in number of families in rural areas, according to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Moreover, the PM-JANMAN scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet to achieve saturation of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) families and habitations with basic facilities. Housing intervention under the scheme is covered through PMAY-G.

“As on December 9, 2025, 4,71,486 houses have been sanctioned and 2,42,811 houses have been completed across the states and UTs. However, from January 1, 2025 to till date, 1,24,204 houses have been sanctioned and 1,71,719 houses have been completed across the States and UTs,” the ministry informed.

Also, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) was launched in June 2011, with an objective to reduce poverty by enabling the poor households to access gainful self- employment and skilled wage employment opportunities.

Under the programme, the Lakhpati Didi initiative aims to empower women to become financially self-sufficient.

The goal is to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis (women earning Rs 1 lakh or more annually) by helping women scale up businesses and contribute to sustainable development across rural India.

So far, more than 2 crore SHG women are Lakhpati Didis in country, said the ministry.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana has provided major boost to rural connectivity, with over 16,000 km of roads and more than 900 bridges completed, the ministry added.

—IANS