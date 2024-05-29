PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking action against CM Kejriwal’s wife, and others

New Delhi, May 29: A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, demanding action against Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and several others for allegedly recording trial court proceedings during the Chief Minister's address following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The recordings were purportedly shared on social media.

Filed by Delhi based lawyer Vaibhav Singh, the PIL requests the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate and register an FIR against those involved in the alleged recording and dissemination of the court proceedings. The plea argues that these actions put the trial court judge's life at risk.

Singh's petition names several individuals, including Akshay Malhotra, social media user Nagrik India Jeetega, Promila Gupta, Vineeta Jain, and Dr Arunesh Kumar Yadav. The petition claims they willfully disobeyed the Video Conferencing Rules set by the high court.

Several members of the Aam Aadmi Party, along with other opposition party members, intentionally and deliberately recorded audio and video of the court proceedings with the willful intention to malign and manipulate the court proceedings, states the plea.



The PIL alleges a pre planned conspiracy orchestrated by CM Kejriwal and his party members to record and share the court proceedings. It calls for a thorough investigation to identify and punish those responsible for the unauthorised recordings. The petition also seeks punishment for the alleged contemnors under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and strict penalties for violating the Delhi High Court's VC Rules 2021.

Furthermore, the plea asks for directions to social media platforms to prevent unauthorised recordings and their dissemination, and to impose penalties on any individual or entity that fails to comply with these directions.