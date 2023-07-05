Ph.D optional, NET/SET/SLET minimum criteria for appointment of assistant professors: UGC

Guwahati, July 5: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently revised the guidelines for the appointment of Assistant Professors in all higher education institutes.

According to the new guidelines, Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional w.e.f 01 July, 2023. Moreover, the UGC has announced that the National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) will now be the minimum criteria for recruiting Assistant Professors in higher educational institutions.

“Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions,” UGC tweeted.