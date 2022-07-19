84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting

By IANS
PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting
X

Photo: IANS

Lucknow, July 19: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Purshottam Rupala, calling for an urgent amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017.

PETA India is seeking change to prohibit the keeping and breeding of foreign dogs bred for fighting and aggression, such as pit bulls, dogs bred for illegal racing contests, and brachycephalic dog breeds.

This comes in the wake of the recent incident in which an elderly woman in Lucknow was mauled to death by her Pitbull.

Similar incidents are occurring globally and causing countries and states to ban 'bully' breeds, Brachycephalic dogs, such as pugs, suffer from difficulty in breathing that often requires corrective surgery.

PETA India seeks legal amendments designed to safeguard these breeds from such cruel exploitation.

Dr Manilal Valliyate, veterinarian and CEO of PETA India, said in a release that "Dogs are suffering for cruel human exploits such as criminal dogfighting and illegal racing and because many people treat them like toys rather than living, feeling beings. A prohibition on all breeds used for unlawful fighting and racing and those with breathing difficulties would protect these dogs from being born only to face cruelty and suffering."

In India, inciting dogs to fight is illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Yet organised dogfights are prevalent in Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of north India, making pit bull-type dogs used in these fights the most abused dog breed.

Pitbull-type dogs are commonly bred to be used in illegal fighting or kept on heavy chains as attack dogs, resulting in a lifetime of suffering.

Many endure painful physical mutilations such as ear-cropping - an illegal process that involves removing part of a dog's ears to prevent another dog in a fight from grabbing their ears, thereby losing the fight. In a fight, the dogs are encouraged to continue until both dogs become exhausted and at least one is seriously injured or dies.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) - the statutory body established under Section 4 of PCA Act, 1960 - states that greyhound races commonly held in Punjab are illegal.

Dogs used for racing are commonly confined to small, barren kennels, denied adequate veterinary care, and suffer painful and often lethal injuries, such as broken backs and limbs. Uncompetitive dogs and those who slow with age are often abandoned by the time they are three. Commercial dog racing does not occur or is prohibited in most countries.

Meanwhile, foreign brachycephalic dogs such as pugs, popularised in India by the popular Vodafone commercials, are known to suffer severe respiratory problems such as brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) and eye and skin disorders.

Pugs and other brachycephalic dogs such as Pekingese, Shih Tzu, and Lhasa Apso are also predisposed to proptosis due to their shallow eye orbits - a condition in which the eye bulges out of its socket and that requires emergency surgery.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, also a brachycephalic breed, suffer from syringomyelia, a condition in which a dog's skull is too small for their brain as they are bred for an unnaturally small head.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Next Story
Similar Posts
'Let us have a considered view of HC', SC sends plea challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
19 July 2022 8:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the writ petitions challenging the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
19 July 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India
18 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Voting begins to elect new President of India
18 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Voting for electing the new President of India began on Monday in Parliament....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days
18 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 18: India logged 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant
17 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Varanasi, July 17: Potatoes and tomatoes are the almost essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India achieves historic milestone of 200 cr Covid vaccination mark
2022-07-17T14:08:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Country's first transgender pilot still worried about flying high
17 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17: Adam Harry, India's first transgender pilot, is still worried about...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PETA calls for ban on dogs being bred for fighting

Lucknow, July 19: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Purshottam Rupala, calling for an urgent amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017.

PETA India is seeking change to prohibit the keeping and breeding of foreign dogs bred for fighting and aggression, such as pit bulls, dogs bred for illegal racing contests, and brachycephalic dog breeds.

This comes in the wake of the recent incident in which an elderly woman in Lucknow was mauled to death by her Pitbull.

Similar incidents are occurring globally and causing countries and states to ban 'bully' breeds, Brachycephalic dogs, such as pugs, suffer from difficulty in breathing that often requires corrective surgery.

PETA India seeks legal amendments designed to safeguard these breeds from such cruel exploitation.

Dr Manilal Valliyate, veterinarian and CEO of PETA India, said in a release that "Dogs are suffering for cruel human exploits such as criminal dogfighting and illegal racing and because many people treat them like toys rather than living, feeling beings. A prohibition on all breeds used for unlawful fighting and racing and those with breathing difficulties would protect these dogs from being born only to face cruelty and suffering."

In India, inciting dogs to fight is illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

Yet organised dogfights are prevalent in Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of north India, making pit bull-type dogs used in these fights the most abused dog breed.

Pitbull-type dogs are commonly bred to be used in illegal fighting or kept on heavy chains as attack dogs, resulting in a lifetime of suffering.

Many endure painful physical mutilations such as ear-cropping - an illegal process that involves removing part of a dog's ears to prevent another dog in a fight from grabbing their ears, thereby losing the fight. In a fight, the dogs are encouraged to continue until both dogs become exhausted and at least one is seriously injured or dies.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) - the statutory body established under Section 4 of PCA Act, 1960 - states that greyhound races commonly held in Punjab are illegal.

Dogs used for racing are commonly confined to small, barren kennels, denied adequate veterinary care, and suffer painful and often lethal injuries, such as broken backs and limbs. Uncompetitive dogs and those who slow with age are often abandoned by the time they are three. Commercial dog racing does not occur or is prohibited in most countries.

Meanwhile, foreign brachycephalic dogs such as pugs, popularised in India by the popular Vodafone commercials, are known to suffer severe respiratory problems such as brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) and eye and skin disorders.

Pugs and other brachycephalic dogs such as Pekingese, Shih Tzu, and Lhasa Apso are also predisposed to proptosis due to their shallow eye orbits - a condition in which the eye bulges out of its socket and that requires emergency surgery.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, also a brachycephalic breed, suffer from syringomyelia, a condition in which a dog's skull is too small for their brain as they are bred for an unnaturally small head.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Huge quantities of brown sugar and heroin seized in Assam

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Assam reports three COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Similar Posts
'Let us have a considered view of HC', SC sends plea challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
19 July 2022 8:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all the writ petitions challenging the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maharashtra: 7 e-bikes gutted in Pune showroom blaze
19 July 2022 5:39 AM GMT

Pune, Jul 19: At least seven electric bikes kept at a showroom in Maharashtra's Pune city were...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline, 15,528 new cases reported
19 July 2022 5:04 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 19: India logged 15,528 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

RBI seeks regulations on cryptocurrencies: Sitharaman in LS
18 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, IIM Raipur overturns gender equation by admitting more girls than boys
18 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: While giving gender parity a big boost, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Second case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
18 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18: A 31-year-old man who arrived in Kerala last week from Dubai has tested...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India
18 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Voting begins to elect new President of India
18 July 2022 6:16 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 18: Voting for electing the new President of India began on Monday in Parliament....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Daily Covid positivity rate recorded above six per cent after 161 days
18 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 18: India logged 16,935 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant
17 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Varanasi, July 17: Potatoes and tomatoes are the almost essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India achieves historic milestone of 200 cr Covid vaccination mark
2022-07-17T14:08:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Country's first transgender pilot still worried about flying high
17 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17: Adam Harry, India's first transgender pilot, is still worried about...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X