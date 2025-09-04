Periyar portrait to be unveiled at Oxford University today by CM Stalin

Chennai, Sep 4: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will on Thursday unveil a portrait of social reformer E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ at Oxford University’s St. Antony’s College in London, marking the centenary of the Self-Respect Movement.

The unveiling will take place during an international conference titled The Self-Respect Movement and its Legacies 2025, where Stalin has been invited as a special guest.

The Chief Minister will also deliver a keynote address highlighting Periyar’s legacy and the enduring influence of Dravidian thought on social reforms and modern governance.

As part of the event, Stalin will release two books, 'The Dravidian Pathway' and 'The Cambridge Companion to Periyar', underlining Tamil Nadu’s contribution to progressive and reformist ideologies.

This cultural milestone coincides with Stalin’s broader mission to attract global investments to Tamil Nadu, as his government pursues the ambitious goal of transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy.

Over the past few years, the DMK government has actively courted foreign investors through international summits and meetings.

CM Stalin has so far undertaken four overseas visits, signing agreements worth Rs 18,500 crore.

After concluding his tour of Germany, where he engaged with industrial leaders, Stalin arrived in London to continue investment-focused discussions.

On Wednesday, he witnessed the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with business groups, inviting them to set up operations in Tamil Nadu. He emphasised the state’s industrial growth, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly environment as compelling reasons for investment in sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and technology.

The CM’s itinerary also includes a visit to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London on Friday, where he will interact with about 30 Tamil students and graduates. The session aims to strengthen ties with the Tamil diaspora and encourage their participation in Tamil Nadu’s growth story. Through this blend of cultural assertion and investment diplomacy, CM Stalin is projecting Tamil Nadu as both a progressive state proud of its reformist heritage and a rising global economic hub.

