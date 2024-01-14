“Patal se bhi dhoondh ke nikal lenge”: Assam CM on absconding TMC leader

Guwahati, Jan 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Saturday that Shahjahan Sheikh, an absconding Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal, would be apprehended and brought to justice, emphasising that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to track him down.

According to reports, Sheikh Shahjahan remains in hiding following an attack on ED teams conducting raids at his residence.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Kolkata, CM Sarma stated, “Patal se bhi dhhondh ke nikal lenge jab zaroorat hogi (No matter where he is in hiding, he will be found and brought to justice).”

He further highlighted Amit Shah’s commitment to pursuing the absconding leader relentlessly and ensuring accountability.

Recently, the ED teams were attacked at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to carry out raids at the residence of Sheikh and fellow TMC leader Shankar Adhya. In the incident, three ED officials suffered injuries. The incident prompted West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to demand the arrest of Sheikh.