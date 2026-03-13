Passenger injured as bus catches fire near Dhanera on RJ-Guj border

Jaipur, March 13: A massive fire engulfed a private bus on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border on Friday, leaving one passenger seriously injured and raising serious concerns about passenger safety. Fortunately, other passengers were evacuated quickly, averting a major tragedy.

According to reports, a private bus service recently launched to connect Nachna with Ahmedabad narrowly escaped disaster in the morning.

The bus was only on its third day of operation when a short circuit occurred in its AC unit near Nenava, close to Dhanera.

Eyewitnesses reported that toxic smoke quickly filled the interior of the bus and flames erupted within moments, triggering panic among the passengers. Thanks to the prompt action of the driver and conductor, all passengers were hurriedly evacuated from the vehicle. However, amid the chaos, one passenger suffered severe burn injuries and was immediately admitted to a hospital in Dhanera. The fire was so intense that the bus sustained extensive damage within minutes.

Local administrative officials and police soon reached the spot to assess the situation. The injured passenger was referred to Palanpur after receiving first aid at a hospital in Dhanera.

According to doctors, the passenger’s condition is critical. Several other passengers sustained minor injuries and were given preliminary treatment.

Nirmal Rayani, operator of Swagat Travels, said the bus service between Nachna and Ahmedabad had been launched only recently. He explained that the fire spread so rapidly that passengers’ luggage, important documents and mobile phones were completely destroyed, making it difficult for them to contact their families.

Rayani added, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we immediately dispatched our team to the spot. Our priority right now is to establish contact with the passengers and inform their families.”

The fire shows that buses fitted with AC systems through improvised, makeshift methods -- commonly referred to as ‘jugaad’ -- are still operating on the roads. Transport experts point out that the use of non-standard wiring during bus body fabrication and AC installation, combined with the absence of functional emergency exits, can turn such accidents into virtual “moving coffins”.

The fact that the Nachna-Ahmedabad bus met with an accident just three days after its launch casts serious doubt on the functioning of the district’s transport authorities.

--IANS