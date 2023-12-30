Passenger finds live worm in sandwich served on Indigo flight   

Guwahati, Dec 30: In a horrid and sickening incident, a passenger, Khushboo Gupta, found a live worm in a sandwich served to her during her IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on the morning of December 29.

Gupta, being a dietician, claimed to have had the “worst flight experience”. She took to Instagram and shared an obnoxious video of the worm crawling out of the sandwich. To add fuel to the fire, when questioned about the pathetic services, the flight attendant gave a very “casual” response.

“Despite knowing the quality of sandwiches was not good, the flight attendant continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers …. What if any one catches infection,” Gupta asked as she shared the incident on Instagram.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has released an official statement in this regard and apologised for the inconvenience caused to the passenger on board. "We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline said.