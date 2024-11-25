Parliament Winter Session begins amidst uproar over Adani case, adjourned till Nov 27

Guwahati, Nov 25: The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on Monday, was adjourned until 11 am on November 27 following uproar in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Opposition parties demanded discussions on the Manipur violence and bribery allegations against the Adani Group, leading to disruptions.

Tuesday's session has been cancelled to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

Earlier in the day, addressing the press before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the global expectations from India, stating, "Today, the world is looking at India with great hope. Our conduct and utilisation of Parliament's time should enhance the respect India has earned on the global stage."

He underlined the importance of healthy debates in the House but expressed concern over disruptions, remarking, "Unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament."

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he added that parties repeatedly rejected by the people in elections resort to disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Before the session, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged the government to prioritise a discussion on the Adani Group bribery allegations.

“As the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to hold a detailed discussion on the Adani saga, which risks tarnishing India’s global image. The INDIA bloc demands this today, as crores of retail investors' hard-earned investments are at stake,” Kharge wrote on social media.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 20. The government, led by PM Modi, has listed 16 bills for consideration. These include: