Parliament security breach: 4 accused charged under UAPA

Guwahati, Dec 14: The Delhi Police has pressed the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the four people arrested in connection with the security breach in the Parliament.

According to reports, two persons, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, were arrested for breaking into the Lok Sabha and jumping from the visitors’ gallery and opening smoke cans while two others, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, were apprehended for opening smoke canisters outside Parliament.

The police informed media that an FIR has been registered against them at Parliament Street Police Station under Sections 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

“We have made their arrest and are conducting raids to nab their associate, Lalit Jha, who is absconding at the moment. The investigation has been handed over to the Counter Intelligence Unit of Special Cell,” a senior police officer told the media.

It may be mentioned that the incident took place on the anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack.