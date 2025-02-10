Parliament Budget Session to resume today

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Budget Session of Parliament will reconvene on Monday, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha set to meet. The session will continue discussions on the Union Budget for 2025, along with other significant matters. One of the key highlights of the session will be the introduction of the new Income Tax Bill, which received approval from the Union Cabinet on Friday.

The Bill aims to simplify India’s direct tax laws, it will not introduce any new tax burdens but seeks to streamline existing provisions, removing long clauses and complex sentences to make the legislation more accessible. The Income Tax Bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. While presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 on February 1, Union Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the government's intent to bring a new Direct Tax Code. She had first announced a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961 in the July 2024 Union Budget.

With the budget debates in full swing and critical issues like the new tax laws and international relations at the forefront, today’s session promises to be action-packed, with lawmakers addressing key national concerns. Earlier last week, the fifth day of the session saw intense debates in the Rajya Sabha, where External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar addressed the issue of deportations of illegal Indian migrants from the United States. EAM Jaishankar issued a detailed statement on the matter.

Jaishankar said, “We are, of course, in talks with the US government to ensure that the deported individuals are not mistreated in any way during their flight. At the same time, the House should understand that our focus must be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry, while also taking steps to facilitate visas for legitimate travellers.”

The minister clarified that deportation is not a new procedure. The Lok Sabha faced repeated adjournments due to disruptions caused by the Opposition, who focussed on the deportation issue. Despite the disturbances, proceedings continued with discussions surrounding the Union Budget, and there were deliberations on key legislative proposals expected to be introduced during the session.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his response to the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, where he sharply criticised the Congress party.