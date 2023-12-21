Parl security breach accused grilled together by Special Cell, 4 to be produced in court today

New Delhi, Dec 21: Following the extensive interrogation over the past few days, the six accused in the December 13 breach of Parliament security case were transferred to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, sources said on Thursday, adding that four of them will be produced in court.

“They were being questioned separately and at different offices of the Special Cell across the city. On Wednesday, they all were brought to Special Cell’s CIU station at NFC and were confronted together to match their statements,” said the sources.

Four accused -- Manoranjan D., Sagar Sharma, Neelam and Amol Shinde -- are to be produced before the court as their seven-day police custody ends Thursday.

Sources said that police were likely to seek extension of their custody for further probe.

The two men, who managed to enter the Lok Sabha Hall from the visitors' gallery on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, were identified as Manoranjan D. and Sagar Sharma.

While Manoranjan is an Engineering student from Karnataka, Sharma's visitor's pass was issued on the recommendation of Karnataka's Mysore BJP MP, Pratap Simha.

The other two, a man and a woman, who were protesting with coloured flares outside Parliament and were detained by Delhi Police, were identified as Neelam, a resident of Jind in Haryana and Amol Shinde, a resident of Latur, Maharashtra.

The alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach incident, Lalit Jha, who fled with the phones of Manoranjan, Sharma, Neelam and Shinde, had surrendered at the Kartavya Path police station.

Following his interrogation, the police arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach, on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, the official sources said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had also taken into custody a man from Jalaun's Orai in Uttar Pradesh.

The man was identified as Atul Kulshrestha, 50 and he was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fans Club, a social media page/group.

Following the recovery of burnt phones on the instance of Jha, the police have decided to add Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code to the already registered FIR.

The case, registered against them and Jha at Parliament Street police station, includes Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot), 186 (obstructing public servants in the discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from duty) of the IPC, along with Sections 16 and 18 of UAPA.

Jha after filming the protest by Amol and Neelam outside Parliament had shared the video with several people and asked them to circulate it.