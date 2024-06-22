Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, June 22: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation recovered a Pakistani drone in the border area of Tarn Taran district, the para military force said on Saturday. "This successful operation is a result of prompt information sharing and well coordinated efforts between BSF troops and Punjab Police, underscoring their commitment to eliminating the illicit drone menace," it added.

On June 20, the BSF recovered three China-made Pakistan drones in the state. In the first incident, BSF troops recovered a drone from in Amritsar district, while in the second incident, the troops and Punjab Police recovered a drone from the Taran Taran district. Both drones were also Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic models.

The BSF is responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long varied, tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab. Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders around the clock with unflinching dedication.