Pakistan is behind the Pahalgam attack, India must act tough: Retd security expert

Guwahati, May 2: The Pahalgam attack took place days after a controversial remark by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, which proved beyond doubt that Pakistan was involved in the incident, said noted security expert Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd).

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Lt Gen Shekatkar pointed out that just a few days before the terror attack, the Pakistan Army chief had commented that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Islamabad. This proved that Pakistan is directly or indirectly involved in the attack. Pakistan has been financing and harbouring terrorists for a long time to create disturbance in India and the whole world knows this.

Lt Gen Shekatkar said India has already taken strong steps like keeping in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty and if India cuts off water supply, Pakistan would not survive. He said that India should show its power – both diplomatic and military – to Pakistan, which would act as a deterrence for such mischief in the future. India struck back at terrorist camps just after the Pulwama attack and the terrorists kept quiet for quite some time after the incident.

Lt Gen Shekatkar said the Pahalgam attack was a well-planned one and such an attack is not possible without local support. “The terrorists who came from Pakistan could not have survived without food and shelter in India. That is why, the security forces should try to trace out the persons who gave support to the terrorists and take strong action against them. This will make people think twice before extending help to terrorists,” he added.

Lt Gen Shekatkar, who served in Kashmir for a long time in different capacities during his Army days including as a Major General, said that targeting tourists is a major cause of concern. He revealed that even at the peak of terrorism, tourists were hardly targeted. This change of mind of the terrorists is a major cause of concern. Tourism is a big industry and in the last few years, Kashmir witnessed a boom in tourism, but apparently Pakistan is not happy with that and that is why, tourists were targeted so that the tourism industry can be hit, he added.