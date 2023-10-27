Pak opens fire in J&K’s Arnia; 1 BSF personnel injured

Guwahati, Oct 27: The Border Security Force (BSF) reported on Friday that Pakistani Rangers engaged in unprovoked firing and launched mortars in the Arnia sector until 3 am, resulting in an injury to one of its personnel.

A spokesperson from the BSF stated, "Pakistani Rangers initiated unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Arnia, to which the BSF responded appropriately. The exchange of intermittent gunfire continued until 3 a.m." He further informed that the BSF personnel sustained minor injuries and were promptly provided with medical assistance.

At 8 pm on Thursday, panic gripped residents of over a dozen border villages in Arnia and RS Pura sectors of Jammu district after Pakistani Rangers opened unprovoked firing from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on BSF posts, prompting the BSF to retaliate in equal measure.