Owner fined Rs 10,000 after his dog bites child

Greater Noida, Nov 17: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man whose pet dog bit a child inside a lift at the La Residentia Society, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the fine has to be paid within seven days.

After the video of the incident surfaced, a GNIDA team visited the society on Wednesday to probe the matter, following which the owner was fined and ordered to bear the cost of treatment of the child.

The victim's father, Shivam Pradarshani resides with his family in the society in Greater Noida west. The child was on his way to school with his mother when the incident occurred.

The mother and child entered the lift which already had the dog with his owner. The dog attacked the child when they were about to get out.

GNIDA's Health Department officer Dr Premchandra said that action will be taken against the owner, Karthik Gandhi, if he fails to pay the fine within the prescribed time.