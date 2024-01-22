Owaisi slams arrest of three over screening of 'Ram ke Naam'

Hyderabad, Jan 22: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Telangana Police for arresting three persons for screening documentary ‘Ram ke Naam’.

The Hyderabad MP asked Rachakonda Police Commissioner to explain why screening of the documentary Ram ke Naam was stopped midway and three people were arrested.

“How is screening an award winning documentary a crime? If it is, then the Government of India & Filmfare should also be jailed for awarding the movie. Please let us know if we need a pre-screening certificate from the police before watching a movie,” asked Owaisi.

His comment on ‘X’ came after police stopped the screening of the documentary at a restaurant at Sainikpuri and registered a case against the organisers.

The documentary by Anand Patwardhan is about the events surrounding the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya on 6 December, 1992.

The case was registered on a complaint by one Ruthvik, who alleged that the screening and the discussion by a few people watching the documentary hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The complainant was said to be one of those invited to watch the documentary, which was screened by a group ‘Hyderabad Cinephiles’.

Police reached the place and stopped the screening. A case was registered at Neredmet Police Station against the activists under Indian Penal code (IPC) sections 290 (public nuisance) and 295A (Outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) read with 34.

Police said the screening was organised without permission and took up investigation.