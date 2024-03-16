Owaisi moves SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

Guwahati, March 16: AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi, approaches the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, and its associated Rules, 2024.

As per reports, Owaisi said that no applications seeking a grant of citizenship status can be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings.

Earlier, Owaisi, has brought attention to the plight of approximately 1.5 lakh Muslims reportedly excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam.



Owaisi questioned the fate of these individuals in light of the assurances provided to 12 lakh Hindus listed in the NRC conducted in Assam by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who asserted that they would be granted Indian citizenship under the CAA.

Addressing the concerns, Owaisi highlighted the need for a fair and non-discriminatory approach towards granting citizenship, emphasising that while persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries deserve protection, citizenship should not be awarded based on religious grounds.

He further said that he was open to the idea of granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, but the methodology for doing that should not be based on religion.