Overnight rainfall brings relief for Delhites amid pollution

Guwahati, Nov 10: Amid the concerns of severe pollution, overnight rain in New Delhi and surrounding areas during the early hours of Friday brought relief to the residents of the national capital as the air quality improved marginally.

The downpour comes amid the ongoing talks between the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to conduct artificial rains across the national capital to combat the degrading air quality.

According to the India Meteorology Department (IMD), the national capital will experience changing weather in seven days.

In its weather forecast, the IMD stated that Delhi will witness light rain and thunderstorms on November 10 and shallow fog will be seen in the morning from November 11 to 16.

It may be mentioned that Delhi has been experiencing severe pollution raising concerns about inhaling poisonous air. In response to this, the Delhi government issued notifications for schools to remain closed till November 18.