Over one crore households already registered under 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' in one month: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that over one crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana since its launch last month.

In a series of posts on his X handle, the prime minister said registrations for the scheme have been pouring in from all parts of the nation.

He said that over five lakh registrations have been made from Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi also said that those who have not registered yet, should do the same at the earliest.

"The scheme promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households, along with ensuring energy production. It is poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet," he said.

The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60 per cent of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2 kilowatt capacity and 40 per cent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3 kilowatt capacity. The subsidy has been capped at 3 kilowatt capacity.

It promises an assured saving of approximately Rs 15,000 in a year for a household consuming up to 300 units a month, the union government had said earlier.

The interested consumer has to register on the national portal www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in to apply for the scheme. This has to be done by selecting the state and the electricity distribution company.

The ambitious scheme with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore was launched on February 15 by PM Modi.