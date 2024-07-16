Over 300 villagers still in camps after violence following tribal student’s death in Tripura

Agartala, July 15: Over 300 villagers, who took shelter in special camps after the large-scale arson, vandalisation, and looting in the Ganda Twisa area of Tripura's Dhalai district on July 12 after the death of a tribal youth, are yet to return to their homes and on Monday, expressed their anger when a delegation of the ruling BJP visited the area.



Officials and local people said that over 40 houses, more than 30 shops, and many vehicles were either burnt or severely damaged by the attackers in Ganda Twisa, 130 km southeast of Agartala, after Parameshwar Reang succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted on July 7.



Escorted by a huge contingent of security forces, a BJP delegation, led by Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, visited the trouble torn area on Monday and met the affected people. The BJP team, which also comprises former MP Rebati Tripura, party’s Vice President Subal Bhowmik and MLA Rampada Jamatia, faced an aggressive reception from the non-tribal residents affected by the violence.



Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A. and Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai and other senior officials visited the areas on Sunday and Monday. Both the BJP delegation and the official team witnessed public outbursts as the affected people accused the police of "negligence and inaction" which led to the indiscriminate violence for several hours.

The District Magistrate assured the agitated residents that a detailed investigation would be conducted and necessary measures would be taken to ensure their safety and rehabilitation. He said that the administration is currently supplying necessary food and other essentials to those living in relief camps. A tense situation still prevails in Ganda Twisa, even as a huge contingent of central and state forces are maintaining their vigil.

The affected family members are now staying at the Gandatwisa Higher Secondary School while trade and business have been severely affected in the areas for the past four days. The government has announced compensation to the affected families and businessmen.