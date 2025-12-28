Over 2900 minority atrocities reported in Bangladesh since Yunus took charge

Guwahati, Dec 28: Over 2,900 incidents of atrocities on minorities took place in Bangladesh since the interim Government headed by Md Yunus took over.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that India is very much concerned about the situation in Bangladesh, particularly about the continuous attacks on people belonging to the minority communities. India is also keeping a close watch on the situation in Bangladesh and expressed its displeasure over the situation.

Sources revealed that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities, including killings, arson and land grab, have been documented by independent sources during the tenure of the interim government.

These incidents cannot be brushed aside as media exaggeration or dismissed as “political violence”. Md Yunus took over as the head of the interim Government in August last year.

“The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists is a matter of grave concern. We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice,” sources added.

The overall situation in Bangladesh is volatile and anti-India sentiments are running high. Bangladesh is also coming closer to Pakistan as several senior Pakistani Army officers visited Bangladesh and ships between started operating between the two countries after a long gap.

The radical elements are gaining ground with every passing day, which is a cause of concern for India as such elements can spill over to India. That is why the border guarding forces have been kept on alert.

Sources pointed out that terrorist outfits like Ansar Bangla Team and JMB have also become stronger, which again is a cause of worry for India. The previous regime had put several top leaders of the terrorist outfits behind bars but they have been released by the present regime.

Leaders of Bangladesh including Yunus himself have even went to the extent of demanding inclusion of the Northeast region in Bangladesh and under these circumstances, India is keeping a very close watch on the situation.