Over 2,70,000 taking REET exam at 233 centres today

Jaipur, Feb 27: Jaipur was hosting the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET)-2024, conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, on Thursday and Friday. All necessary preparations have been made to ensure a smooth examination process in which more than 2,70,000 candidates are taking the test at 233 centres.

The exam is being held in two shifts on Thursday and one shift on Friday. A total of 1,78,950 candidates are appearing for both shifts on Thursday, while 91,068 candidates will take the exam on Friday. To accommodate the large number of candidates, 233 examination centers have been set up across Jaipur. The city is expected to witness the highest influx of candidates on Thursday. The rush began as early as Wednesday night at railway stations and bus stands.

Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. The administration has deployed 24 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers as area supervisors, 48 Rajasthan Tehsildar Service officers as zonal supervisors, one area officer for every 10 centers, one zonal officer for every five centers and 11,500 teachers as invigilators. Authorities have urged candidates to arrive early and plan their travel accordingly to avoid last-minute hassles.

District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has instructed all officers and personnel to ensure strict adherence to examination protocols, warning that any negligence or absence from duty will result in disciplinary action. More than 2,70,000 candidates are registered for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET)-2024 across 233 examination centers in Jaipur, said Nodal Officer of the District Examination Conducting Committee and Additional District Collector (East), Gopal Singh Shekhawat.

He confirmed that the candidates are distributed across three shifts. On Thursday, the Level I (Class 1 to 5) examination was being held in the first shift from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., with 87,413 candidates registered. The second shift, from 3.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., will conduct the Level II (Class 6 to 8) exam for 91,537 candidates. On Friday, from 10.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., the Level II (Class 6 to 8) exam will be held again, with 91,068 candidates registered.

To ensure smooth conduct, a control room has been established in Room No. 116 in the district collectorate to oversee examination proceedings. It will remain operational until all examination materials are dispatched to the REET office in Ajmer after the exam concludes on 28 February. Strict measures have been put in place to maintain the integrity and transparency of the examination. Under the Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, severe penalties will be imposed for malpractice.

Section 10 (1) of the Act prescribes a three-year prison term and a fine of Rs one lakh for offenders, with an additional nine-month imprisonment in case of non-payment. Section 10 (2) allows for imprisonment of up to 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment, along with fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore. Non-payment of fines can result in an additional five-year imprisonment, and the property of those found guilty may also be confiscated.