Over 13,000 sq km of forest encroached across 25 states, more data awaited

Guwahati, April 2: A staggering 13,056 square kilometers of forest land, exceeding the combined geographical area of Delhi, Sikkim, and Goa, has been encroached upon across 25 states and union territories, according to a recent report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the Union Environment Ministry.

The NGT had directed the ministry in April 2023 to compile nationwide data on forest encroachments after taking suo motu cognizance of a PTI report citing government data. At that time, official figures showed 7,506.48 square kilometers of forest area under encroachment—over five times the size of Delhi.

In its latest submission, the ministry revealed that as of March 2024, forest encroachment had nearly doubled, covering 13,056 square kilometers across 25 states and union territories that provided data.

These states and union territories include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur.

However, ten states and union territories have yet to submit their data, leaving the full extent of forest encroachment unknown. These states are Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Nagaland, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Recorded Forest Area (RFA) includes land officially designated as forest by the government, even if it lacks tree cover. RFA is categorised into three types:

Reserved Forests : Fully protected; activities like hunting and grazing are generally prohibited.

: Fully protected; activities like hunting and grazing are generally prohibited. Protected Forests : Some activities are permitted unless specifically restricted.

: Some activities are permitted unless specifically restricted. Unclassed Forests: Not categorised as reserved or protected and are often prone to encroachment.

The rise in forest encroachments raises serious concerns about deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change, prompting environmentalists to call for stricter enforcement and conservation efforts. With data still pending from ten states, the full scale of the issue remains uncertain, warranting urgent attention from both state and central authorities.