Opposition leaders, journalists got alert from Apple about ‘state-sponsored attacks’ on their phones 

Guwahati, Oct 31: Several top leaders from the opposition party as well as journalists have received an alert message on their iPhones saying that “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID ….”

Some of the leaders who received the message include Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress’ Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor and his party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera. Meanwhile, a few journalists also claim that they received the same message on the iPhones.

The email titled “ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone” says, “These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.”

It further urges the recipients, “While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously.”

“Received text and email from Apple warning me that the government trying to hack into my phone and email. @HMOIndia — get a life. Adani and PMO bullies – your fear makes me pity you,” Moitra said sharing the screenshots. Tagging Chaturvedi to the post, she claimed that three other leaders of the opposition INDIA alliance have received similar messages.

In a series of posts, Moitra requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to protect Opposition MPs and summon the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs. She also tagged Minter of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.



Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also shared a post about him receiving a similar message.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor also shared a post about him receiving a similar message.

"Received from an Apple ID, [email protected], which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?" he said on X, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, the Congress, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.





According to reports, the following people have been notified by Apple about the attack:

Mahua Moitra (Trinamool Congress MP); Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT MP); Raghav Chadha (AAP MP); Shashi Tharoor (Congress MP); Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM MP); Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) general secretary and former MP); Pawan Khera (Congress spokesperson); Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party president); Siddharth Varadarajan (founding editor, The Wire); Sriram Karri (resident editor, Deccan Chronicle); Samir Saran (president, Observer Research Foundation); Revathi (independent journalist).