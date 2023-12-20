Oppn MPs including Sonia stage protest in Parliament premises over suspension of 141 MPs

New Delhi, Dec 20: Suspended Opposition MPs on Wednesday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and the Makar Dwar of Parliament and slammed the BJP-led Central government over the suspension of 141 MPs.

The opposition MPs first started a protest at Mahatma Gandhi.

CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Malliakrjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Ranjeet Ranjan, K.C. Venugopal, Shaktisinh Gohil, Amee Yajnik, Syed Naseer Hussain, P. Chidambaram, A. Raja, Ram Gopal Yadav, T.R. Balu, and several other suspended opposition MPs were also present.

They raised slogans like 'save democracy', 'taanashahi band karo', etc.

The Opposition MPs then sat in protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament building.

On Tuesday, 49 more Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for the remainder.of the session, taking the total number of suspensions from the Lower House to 95.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 45 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended and on December 14 one Rajya Sabha MP was suspended.

In this Winter Session a total of 141 MPs have been suspended.

The opposition MPs have been demanding a statement over Parliament Security breach by Shah.

Till now six people have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Parliament security breach.