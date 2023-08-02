Opposition doing politics over Manipur: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Aug 2: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Wednesday accused the Opposition of politicising the Manipur issue, and running away from discussion in Parliament.

"Opposition MPs are running away from discussion (on Manipur). They can go to Manipur, but not to (West) Bengal and Rajasthan. They are only doing politics," the Minister said, referring to the recent visit of the Opposition MPs delegation from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to the strife-torn state.

The BJP had attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal and Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government over the law and order situation in both the states.

Last week, the delegation met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and submitted a memorandum, urging restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.

The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by the Congress, has been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in Manipur and demanded his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.