Operation Sindoor paused at Pakistan's request, not due to US deal: Modi tells Trump

Kananaskis (Canada), Jun 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and set the record straight that Operation Sindoor was "paused" following a request from Pakistan and not due to mediation or offer of a trade deal by the US.

In a 35-minute phone call with Trump on Tuesday, Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor launched by India against terror sites in Pakistan and made it clear that countries that support terrorism must face the consequences.

"PM Modi clarified that no topics related to trade were discussed in connection with Operation Sindoor. He asserted that India has never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement on the Modi-Trump phone call.

The Prime Minister made it clear that the decision to halt military action was taken in direct talks between India and Pakistan using the existing channels and at the insistence of Pakistan.

Modi firmly made it clear that India will not accept any mediation in its dealings with Pakistan and there is bipartisan/political unity on this issue.

Misri said Trump understood the issue after hearing the Prime Minister and expressed support for India's fight against terrorism.

"Modi told Trump that henceforth India will not treat terrorism as a proxy war but as an act of war and Operation Sindoor was still continuing," Misri said.

Modi made it clear that India's action was "measured, precise and non-escalatory". Misri said the Prime Minister told Trump that he had received a phone call from US Vice President J D Vance on May 9 and cautioned about a "big strike" by Pakistan.

Misri said Modi and Trump were scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the G-7 meeting, but it could not fructify as the US President left early. He said Trump insisted on having a conversation with Modi after which the call was set up.

PTI