Operation Sindoor: Nine terror targets in Pakistan, PoK destroyed

New Delhi, May 7: In a major military action following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian Army successfully executed “Operation Sindoor”, hitting nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

The Indian government confirmed that all nine targets - four are in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) - were successfully struck, with no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan being affected.

The targets in Pakistan include Bahawalpur, Muridke and Sialkot, a national news agency quoted sources as saying.

The Indian Army’s spokesperson confirmed that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory. The targets, identified as known terror camps and infrastructure, were located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The army’s statement highlighted that no Pakistani civilian, military, or economic infrastructure was harmed, reflecting India’s commitment to targeted counterterrorism efforts.

“Our actions have been focused and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed,” an Indian Army spokesperson said, adding that “Justice is served.”

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior officials, closely monitored the progress of the operation throughout the night and was in constant communication with national security advisors and military commanders, ensuring that the operation proceeded as planned.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday confirmed India’s decisive action against the terror infrastructure and acknowledged the attacks on five locations inside his country.

Taking to a social media website, Sharif confirmed that India has carried out attacks on five locations in the neighbouring hostile country.

Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken during "Operation Sindoor".

“Shortly after the strikes, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken,” said the Indian Embassy in Washington, US.

The Embassy added that India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” the Embassy said.

-With inputs from agencies