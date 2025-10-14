Operation Sindoor 2.0 will be deadlier: Western Army Commander warns Pakistan

Jammu, Oct 14: Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Tuesday warned Pakiatan that India’s retaliatory response codenamed Operation Sindoor 2.0 would be “deadlier and more powerful” than before if provoked again.

Addressing the media in Jammu, Lt Gen Katiyar said Pakistan has been continuing with its long-standing policy of “bleeding India through a thousand cuts,” but lacks the capacity to engage in a full-scale war.

“Pakistan does not have the capacity to fight a war with us. They do not want to fight a war. Instead, they continue their mischief as part of their policy of ‘bleed India through a thousand cuts’,” the commander stated.

When asked if Operation Sindoor 2.0 would be more lethal than the first, Lt Gen Katiyar responded firmly, “The action we will take this time will be deadlier than the past. It would be more powerful. Yes, you are very right — it has to be deadlier. There is no doubt about it.”

He recalled that during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army had inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan’s posts and air bases, effectively crippling their operational strength. “We have destroyed its posts and air bases, but Pakistan may again attempt something similar to the Pahalgam-type attack. We have to remain vigilant. We are fully prepared,” he said.

Lt Gen Katiyar reiterated that while Pakistan may continue its “proxy war,” India’s armed forces stand ready to neutralize any threat swiftly and decisively. “We are confident that the action this time will be deadlier than in the past,” he added.

Earlier, in an address to ex-servicemen, the Western Army Commander urged veterans to stand united in supporting the Army’s mission. “Pakistan may try to attack again like it did in Pahalgam. They do not have the courage to face us directly. But the Indian Army is ready to foil such attempts. For that, we need the support of our people, especially our veterans. We are hopeful that veterans will continue to support us,” Lt Gen Katiyar said.

The remarks come amid heightened security vigilance along the western front, following intelligence inputs about possible infiltration attempts. The Army’s renewed operational preparedness, dubbed Operation Sindoor 2.0, underscores India’s resolve to deliver a stronger counteroffensive against any act of aggression from across the border.

PTI