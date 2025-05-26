‘Operation Safed Sagar’ turns 26: IAF’s precision strikes that broke Kargil deadlock

New Delhi, May 26: Today marks 26 years since the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched Operation Safed Sagar — a pivotal military campaign during the 1999 Kargil War that redefined the strategic role of air power in mountain warfare.

The anniversary is being observed as a moment of pride and remembrance for the IAF and the nation alike.

Codenamed Operation Safed Sagar, the IAF’s air campaign was launched to dislodge Pakistani intruders and army regulars who had occupied Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector. It was the first major use of air power in the Kashmir region since the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Sharing a commemorative post on social media on Monday, the IAF highlighted how the operation “shattered the long-held notion that use of air power would inevitably escalate into full-scale war.”

The calibrated air strikes were instrumental in turning the tide in India’s favour without breaching international boundaries, it said.

“The operation not only showcased the versatility and resolve of the Indian Air Force but also established the deterrent value of calibrated air strikes — even in a low-intensity conflict,” the IAF noted in its post.

It described the mission as a “trailblazer” for employing air assets in unconventional roles during a localised conflict.

Launched at the height of the Kargil conflict, Operation Safed Sagar not only neutralised several enemy positions but also provided crucial support to ground troops to mount counter-assaults.

The operation is widely credited with helping reclaim strategic posts from intruders entrenched in high-altitude terrain.

As the nation reflects on the significance of the 1999 mission, comparisons are being drawn with the recently concluded Operation Sindoor — India’s latest offensive in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Much like Op Safed Sagar, the new operation has been seen as a display of precision air power and strategic messaging.

With Operation Sindoor being hailed as a “new normal” in India’s response to cross-border terrorism, the legacy of Op Safed Sagar remains deeply relevant — underlining how air power, when used decisively and judiciously, can alter the course of battle without provoking wider conflict.

