Operation Milap reunites 118 missing in February

New Delhi, March 3: In a major humanitarian initiative under 'Operation Milap,' the South-West District Police successfully traced and reunited 118 missing persons, including 31 missing or kidnapped children and 87 adults, with their families between February 1 and February 28, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the district police has shown remarkable dedication and compassion in locating missing individuals and ensuring their safe return.

During the first two months of 2026 (January 1 to February 28), a total of 193 missing persons comprising 59 minors and 134 adults — were found and reunited with their families.

According to the South-West District Police, search operations were launched immediately upon receiving reports of missing or kidnapped persons.

Extensive local enquiries played a crucial role in tracing them. Police teams examined CCTV footage and circulated photographs of missing individuals at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus terminals, and railway stations.

Enquiries were conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and local vendors to track their movements. Local informers were also engaged, and records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly checked.

As a result of these coordinated efforts, multiple police stations under the South-West District achieved significant success.

Vasant Vihar Police Station traced nine missing persons (two males and seven females).

R.K. Puram Police Station traced one missing boy and six missing persons (two males and four females).

South Campus Police Station traced two minor girls and one missing male.

Vasant Kunj North Police Station traced two minor girls and seven adults (one male and six females).

Vasant Kunj South Police Station traced three minor children (one boy and two girls) and six adults (one male and five females).

Kapashera Police Station traced nine children (one boy and eight girls) and 15 adults (five males and 10 females).

Palam Village Police Station traced six children (one boy and five girls) and 11 adults (six males and five females).

Sagarpur Police Station traced five minor girls and 11 adults (four males and seven females).

Delhi Cantt Police Station traced one missing female.

Sarojini Nagar Police Station traced four missing persons (one male and three females).

S.J. Enclave Police Station traced one minor girl and 13 adults (10 males and three females).

Kishangarh Police Station traced two minor girls and three adults (one male and two females).

All recovered individuals were safely reunited with their families.

Under Operation Milap, the South-West District Police reaffirmed their commitment to public service and community welfare. The teams’ methodical investigations, swift response, and compassionate approach brought immense relief and hope to numerous families.

--IANS