Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in gunfight near Srinagar’s Harwan Forest

Srinagar, July 28: At least three unidentified terrorists were gunned down in an intense encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Harwan near Dachigam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Monday.

The joint anti-terror operation, Operation Mahadev, led by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police, is still underway, officials said.

“Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on social media.

The encounter erupted after a massive search operation was launched early Monday in the Mulnar area of Harwan, based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of terrorists.

The forested area, located about 20 kilometres from Srinagar’s city centre, was being combed by security personnel when two rounds of gunfire rang out, triggering a fierce exchange.

While the identities and group affiliations of the slain terrorists are yet to be confirmed, officials said reinforcements were rushed in and the operation intensified, leading to the elimination of the trio.

Security forces have been actively hunting down militants in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Intelligence reports had hinted that the perpetrators might have moved northwards towards Dachigam. However, it remains unconfirmed whether those killed in Monday’s gunfight were directly linked to the Pahalgam ambush.

In recent months, anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir have taken on a broader mandate.

Apart from targeting armed militants, security forces are now cracking down on the wider terror ecosystem — including Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and ideological sympathisers.

This shift stems from a strategic directive laid out by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha post-2019, aimed at dismantling the entire infrastructure of terrorism in the Union Territory.

As the Harwan operation continues, the area remains cordoned off, with search teams scouring for more suspects or evidence.

