Operation launched in K'taka district to trap tiger

Mysuru, Dec 11: Authorities in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Monday launched an operation to trap a prowling tiger.

The tiger had been spotted many times in the surroundings of Chikkakaanya, Doddakaanya, Byatahalli and Sindhuvalli villages recently, triggering panic among residents.

The forest department has also formed a special team and installed cameras at strategic places.

The authorities have asked villagers not to venture out until the further directions and cooperate with the operation.

On November 24, 55-year-old Ratnamma was killed by tiger near Balluruhundi in the Hediyala forest range.

But this tiger was caught and shifted to the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru city.

To trap the big cat, authorities had used three tamed elephants, along with drones, trap cameras and deployed more than 200 personnel.