‘Op Trashi’: Two JeM terrorists killed in J&K's Kishtwar, operation ongoing

Jammu, May 22: Two terrorists were killed and a soldier injured in an ongoing gunfight between joint security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The operation, involving personnel from Para Two, 11 Rashtriya Rifles, 7 Assam Rifles, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, was launched in the Singhpora Chatroo area after receiving intelligence about the presence of three to four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

Named “Operation Trashi” by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, the joint forces engaged the terrorists on early Thursday morning.

In a social media update, the Corps said, “Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police at Chhatru, Kishtwar. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the terrorists.”

Officials stated that the joint security forces initiated a cordon and search operation (CASO) to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

As the forces approached, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter that is still underway. The ongoing offensive aims to eliminate the remaining terrorists holed up in the area.

It marks the second major success in the past ten days, following “Operation Keller” on May 13, during which three terrorists were killed in Shopian district.

Since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam—where 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, were brutally killed by militants affiliated with The Resistance Force, an offshoot of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba—the Indian armed forces have stepped up combing operations in the forests of South Kashmir and Kishtwar.

The April attack, which segregated victims by religion before targeting them, shocked the nation and drew widespread condemnation.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, conducting precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security forces remain vigilant as operations continue to dismantle terror networks and restore peace in the region.

