OP Jindal Global University achieves historic milestone in QS Subject Rankings 2025

Sonipat, March 13: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved a historic milestone in the prestigious QS Subject Rankings 2025, reaffirming its position as a global leader in higher education. In a groundbreaking performance, JGU has not only retained its long-standing dominance in Law but has also secured top rankings in multiple new disciplines, marking a remarkable expansion of its academic excellence and global influence.

JGU’s stellar performance in the QS Subject Rankings 2025 reflects its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global collaboration. This year’s recognition across a broad range of disciplines underscores JGU’s growing status as a multidisciplinary powerhouse and a beacon of higher education in India and the world. Historic Performance in QS Subject Rankings 2025

The QS Subject Rankings evaluate university performance based on rigorous indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact (citations and H-index), and international collaborations. QS analysed over 5,200 institutions and, of these, ranked 1,747 universities across 55 narrow subjects and 5 broad faculty areas. QS Subject Rankings evaluate university performance at two levels:

Broad Subject Rankings reflect a university’s overall strength in major faculty areas: Arts & Humanities; Engineering & Technology; Life Sciences & Medicine; Natural Sciences; and Social Sciences & Management. Narrow Subject Rankings provide a more detailed assessment of 50+ specific disciplines within the 5 broad areas, such as Law, Politics, and Business. JGU offers more than 40+ Degree programmes. These programmes fall under two of QS’s five broad faculty areas:

JGU has been ranked #1 private university in India and 360th in the world for Arts & Humanities. The recognition reflects JGU’s commitment to fostering creativity, critical thinking, and intellectual exploration in literature, philosophy, history, and the arts. In our first-ever ranking in Social Sciences & Management, JGU has been recognized as the #3 private university in India and 274th in the world. This ranking underscores JGU’s dynamic and forward-thinking approach to studying social systems, human behavior, and management sciences. Under the Social Sciences & Management broad faculty area, there are 16 Narrow Subjects that QS ranks. Based on the programmes offered and research output, JGU is eligible to participate in 4 Narrow Subjects.

For the sixth consecutive year, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has been ranked as the #1 Law School in India and top 100 in the world (78th in the world) Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) continues to lead legal education in India and remains a global powerhouse for jurisprudence and legal studies. JGLS offers nine undergraduate and postgraduate programs in law, delivered through a cutting-edge curriculum and global partnerships. For the first time ever, JGU has been ranked as the #1 private university in India for Politics & International Studies and placed in the 201-250 category in the world. This ranking is a clear recognition of Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA), Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP), & Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH) as schools that are shaping global policy discourse, governance, and diplomacy.

For the first time, Economics & Econometrics at JGU has been ranked #2 among private universities in India and within the 551-700 category in the world. JSGP and Jindal School of Banking and Finance (JSBF) have established JGU as a leader in economic research, policy analysis, and financial studies. Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) continues to excel in business education, securing #6th position among private business schools in India and being placed in the 451-500 category in the world. Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) continues to excel in business education with a focus on industry-oriented curriculum and global partnerships. Global Recognition and Strategic Impact

Reflecting on this extraordinary achievement, Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of JGU, expressed his immense pride: “The recognition of JGU in the QS Subject Rankings 2025 across multiple disciplines is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our faculty, students, and staff. It is heartening to see our university being acknowledged for its commitment to academic rigor, research, and global engagement. The continued success of JGLS as India’s No. 1 law school for six consecutive years reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class legal education. Furthermore, our ranking as the No. 1 private university in India for Arts & Humanities and Politics & International Studies reflects our expanding influence in shaping the intellectual landscape of the country.”

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, added: “JGU’s consistent success in the QS Subject Rankings reflects our strategic focus on academic innovation, global partnerships, and impactful research. Our entry into the global rankings in Politics, Economics, and Business underscores our expanding influence beyond law and legal studies. This recognition is a clear affirmation of JGU’s emergence as a global leader in higher education.”

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance at JGU, highlighted the strategic importance of these rankings: “Achieving these rankings reinforces JGU’s position as a global leader in higher education. Our focus on fostering a multidisciplinary learning environment, strengthening research, and enhancing global partnerships has been instrumental in securing this recognition. This success will further motivate us to drive innovation and excellence in academia.”