Only Camellia sinensis products can be marketed as tea: FSSAI

Guwahati, Dec 26: In a move that will dispel ambiguity over the definition of tea and prevent misbranding of non-tea products as tea, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has clarified that no product that is not obtained from the plant Camellia sinensis can be marketed under the name 'tea'.

The FSSAI step comes in the wake of different non-tea products flooding the market as tea under fancy names such as 'Rooibos tea', 'Herbal tea', 'Flower tea', etc., diluting and harming the image of the world's most popular beverage.

"... therefore, the use of the word 'tea' directly or indirectly for any other plant-based or herbal infusions or blends not derived from Camellia sinensis is misleading and amounts to misbranding under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the rules/regulations made thereunder," the FSSAI notification dated December 24, 2025 states.

Non-compliance will bring necessary action on the offenders as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, it said.

Accordingly, the notification adds that all food business operators (FBOs) including e-commerce engaged in manufacturing, packing, marketing, import or sale of s such products are directed to comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Regulation and refrain from using the term 'tea' for any products not derived from Camellia sinensis.

Stating that as per standards specified under 2.10.1 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, tea (including Kangra tea, Green tea and Instant tea in solid form) shall be exclusively from the plant of the Camellia sinensis, the notification has made it mandatory under sub-regulation (1) of regulation 5 of Food Safety and Standards (Label-ling and Display) Regulations, 2020 that "every package shall carry the name of the food which indicate the true nature of the food contained in the package, on the front of pack".

"As per the aforementioned regulation, such plant-based or herbal infusions or blends, which are not derived from Camellia sinensis, do not qualify to be named as 'tea'. Further, based on the ingredient(s) used, these products may either fall under the scope of proprietary foods (or) Food Safety and Standards (Approval for Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017," it adds.

The notification further urged the Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/UTs and Regional Directors, FSSAI, to direct the Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers under their jurisdiction to monitor and ensure strict adherence to the above provisions by the Food Business Operators including E-commerce.

In case of non-compliance, necessary action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the rules/regulations made thereunder.

Welcoming the FSSAI intervention, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) said that the clarification by the food safety regulator of India was a much-needed exercise.

"This definition of tea will remove a lot of ambiguity from the consumer's mind, and will also help remove clutter and confusion. Even the US FDA has recognized tea derived from Camellia sinensis only as a 'healthy' beverage and not as a herbal infusion," said Bidyananda Barkakoty, adviser to NETA.







