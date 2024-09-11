Online trading scam: Assam minister promises stern action against fraudsters

Guwahati, Sep 11: Assam Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pijush Hazarika said on Wednesday the fraudsters involved in the multi-crore online trading scam will face stern punishment and nobody will be spared. "The police have been taking strict action against the accused across the state. Many criminals, who duped people on the pretext of giving lucrative returns through online trading, were arrested by the police. The investigation is underway and more people will come under police net very soon," he said.

Minister Hazarika said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had already announced that besides the state police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department will be roped in to probe the matter. "A SIT has been formed with senior officials of Assam Police. Moreover, the ED and I-T department were requested to investigate the scam along with the police," he added.

The minister also advised people not to invest in schemes which promise much higher returns. He said, "The awareness should be increased against such things. People must check with the government directives before investing in any scheme." An online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore surfaced in Assam last week after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan, was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

However, a key person in Phukan's network, Assamese actress Sumi Borah is still at large and she might have fled to Nepal, as per some sources. The police launched a manhunt to arrest the controversial actress and her husband Tarkik Borah. However, the duo was still at large. Sumi Borah married photographer Tarkik Borah last year in a destination wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city. People from the Assamese movie industry were flown to Udaipur and the expenses were taken care of by Bishal Phukan. He reportedly spent at least Rs 5 crore on Sumi Borah's extravagant wedding.