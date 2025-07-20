On Monsoon Session eve, Gogoi urges PM to speak on terror, Trump & Manipur

Guwahati/New Delhi, July 20: At an all-party meeting held on Sunday ahead of tomorrow’s Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on critical issues ranging from national security lapses to ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The meeting, chaired by Union Minister JP Nadda, was convened to seek consensus for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

But Opposition parties used the forum to flag their concerns—most prominently, the Congress, which demanded that PM Modi address the House directly.

“Several urgent matters need answers from the highest office. The recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Special Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, and the troubling remarks from the US President regarding a ‘ceasefire’—these can’t be brushed aside,” the deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, told the press.

Gogoi said Trump’s claim of brokering peace between India and Pakistan not only undermines India's diplomatic standing but also casts doubts on the armed forces’ honour.

“Such statements put a question mark on the garima and shaurya of our armed forces. Parliament must respond, and the PM must lead that response,” he said.

He also raised concerns about a growing ‘Two-Front’ security threat from China and Pakistan, noting that senior armed forces officials were now echoing warnings previously voiced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“This only underscores the urgency of a comprehensive debate involving the Defence and External Affairs ministries,” Gogoi said.

On Manipur, the Jorhat MP accused the government of apathy. “For 2.5 years, the state has been in crisis. Peace remains elusive despite repeated assurances. Why has the PM not set foot in Manipur yet, when he has travelled extensively abroad?” Gogoi asked.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, reiterated the government’s willingness to hold discussions on pressing matters, including Operation Sindoor, during the upcoming session.

However, with the opposition rallying around a range of contentious issues, the session is likely to be anything but smooth. The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 21.

With inputs from PTI