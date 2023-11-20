On camera, bike-borne miscreants kidnap woman in MP’s Gwalior

Guwahati, Nov 20: In a shocking incident, a college student was allegedly kidnapped by two bike-borne miscreants from a petrol pump in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Monday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed at the petrol pump, wherein it was seen how the miscreants forcefully took her on a two-wheeler. One of the miscreants was wearing a helmet, while the other one covered his face with a cloth.

It has come to light that the victim is a 19-year-old BA student and a resident of Bhind district. She was returning from her home after celebrating Diwali with her family and was abducted minutes after she stepped down from a bus while waiting for her brother at the petrol pump.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter and are on the hunt for the two miscreants.