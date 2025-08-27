On August 29, CM Bhupendra Patel will preside over the Gandhinagar SWAGAT session

Gandhinagar, Aug 27: The state-level State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) programme will be held on Friday in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The monthly initiative, which provides an online platform for addressing citizens' complaints and grievances, has been a key governance mechanism since its inception in 2003, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Traditionally organised on the fourth Thursday of every month, this month's session will take place on Friday.

Citizens can submit their grievances and representations in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit at Swarnim Sankul-2 in Gandhinagar between 8.00 a.m. and 11.00 a.m. on the day of the programme.

Through the Swagat platform, the state government aims to resolve public complaints swiftly and transparently, with the Chief Minister personally reviewing submissions and ensuring accountability across departments.

Gujarat's SWAGAT programme, launched in 2003, is a flagship e-governance initiative that directly connects citizens with the state administration for grievance redressal.

It functions at three levels - state, district, and taluka - where people can lodge complaints online or in person, which are then tracked and resolved in a time-bound manner under the Chief Minister's direct monitoring.

Since its introduction in 2003, the SWAGAT initiative has emerged as a pioneering model of tech-enabled governance and citizen-centric grievance redressal. As of April 2023, the programme had successfully addressed 568,643 grievances out of 600,642 received, achieving an impressive resolution rate of 94.67 per cent. Under the tenure of Chief Minister Patel (since November 2021), the initiative has maintained its momentum.

Over 33,000 grievances were submitted via the 'Write to CM' component alone, of which over 27,600 have been resolved to date.

In the latest state-level SWAGAT session (June 2025), 105 grievances were personally reviewed by the Chief Minister, resulting in 95 resolutions, indicating a success rate of 90.48 per cent.

--IANS



