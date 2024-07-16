Officer among four soldiers killed in encounter with terrorist in J&K

Guwahati, Jul 16: Another four jawans of the Indian Army, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.



The four jawans have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.



According to reports, the encounter unfolded after the terrorists who were hiding in the forests began firing at the security forces while they were carrying out a search operation.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, via the microblogging site 'X', condoled for the departed soul and expressed his grief over the incident.

#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS and all ranks of #IndianArmy convey their deepest condolences to the #Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, while undertaking a counter terrorist operation in… pic.twitter.com/R4dXvD9geZ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 16, 2024



