Odisha's 'Red Ant' chutney receives GI tag

Assam, Jan 10: Odisha is renowned for its abundant cultural history, beautiful coastlines, and delectable seafood. Yet, there's a lesser-known treasure catching the eye of food enthusiasts: the Red Ant Chutney.

This traditional red ant chutney has recently received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking its unique regional identity.

The Red Ant Chutney, also known as "Kai Chutney," is prepared from a unique blend of red ants and their eggs.

Collected from anthills found in the forests of Orissa, these ants are known for their medicinal attributes.