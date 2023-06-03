Odisha Train Accident: Check complete list of helpline numbers issued so far

Guwahati, June 3: Following the devastating train mishap at least 900 people were injured and 238 people died as four coaches of the 12841 Shalimar - Chennai Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, and then collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line.

Helpline numbers have been issued by the authorities and over a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been involved in the rescue operations.

Here are the Railways and state government's helpline and control room numbers —





West Bengal government's emergency control room number: 033- 22143526/ 22535185.

RailMadad helpline: 044- 25354771.

Howrah station helpline number: 033 – 26382217

Kharagpur station helpline numbers: - 8972073925, 9332392339





Balasore station helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar station helpline number: 9903370746

Odisha government's helpline number : 06782-262286.

Chennai Railway station helpline number: 044- 25330952

Santragachi Helpline number : 8109289460 & 8340649469

Bhadrak Helpline number: 7894099579 & 9337116373

Jajpur Keonjhar Road Helpline number: 9676974398

Cuttack Helpline number: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar Helpline number: 06742534027

Khurda Road Helpline number: 6370108046 & 06742492245





A high level committee will be established to investigate the train tragedy, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vaishnaw stated in a statement to reporters, "A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted, and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry."



