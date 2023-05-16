Odisha thief returns stolen ornaments after 9 years along with penalty and apology note

Guwahati, May 16: A thief in Odisha returned all the ornaments he stole from a Radha-Krishna temple 9 years ago in Gopinathpur on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha, presumably after a change of heart.

The thief while confessing to his crime left an apology note along with the stolen goods. The theft took place in 2014 when several ornaments from the temple were found missing during a yajna (a religious ritual).

Although locals informed the police and a case was registered the cops were unable to trace the ornaments or the thief during investigation.

Surprisingly, the temple priest found a bag outside his home along with an apology note purportedly written by the thief. The note said, "I stole the ornaments during a yajna. I suffered a lot for 9 years after committing the crime. I surrender before God and I apologise for stealing these items." The thief, however, did not prefer to reveal his identity.

Besides the note, which was written in English, the thief also left Rs 100 as a penalty and Rs 200 as donation to the temple, said reports.