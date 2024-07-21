Odisha doctors remove over 80 needles from sorcery victim’s head

Guwahati, July 21: A bizarre incident unfolded in Odisha where doctors removed a total of 85 needles from the head of a 19-year-old sorcery victim in Sambalpur.

According to reports, the patient, a resident of Ichgaon, was initially admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital on July 18 after complaining of a severe headache, prompting a CT scan. The reports revealed multiple needles in her head.



The doctors at the hospital initially retrieved eight needles from her head; however, her condition did not improve. She was then referred to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), media reports stated.



During surgery, the doctors at VIMSAR removed 70 needles from her skull and seven more during a follow-up surgery.



The Director of VIMSAR, Bhabagrahi Rath, said, “So far, 77 needles have been retrieved from the woman's head in two surgeries. Fortunately, the needles have not caused any bone injuries, but there are soft tissue injuries on her head.”



The patient is currently under observation and will be checked for other issues for which she visited the sorcerer, the director added.



It is learned that the woman, who lost her mother four years ago and has been frequently ill ever since, sought help from a sorcerer in 2021. Her family discovered the needles when she complained of a severe headache.



Meanwhile, the fraud doctor has been arrested, and Kantabanji police are investigating if there were other victims subjected to needle piercing by the accused.