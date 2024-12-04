Number of women surge in CAPF to 42,910 making up 4.4 pc of force

New Delhi, Dec. 4: Women constitute nearly 4.4 per cent of the 9.48 lakh strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles (AR), the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Their numbers have increased from 15,499 to 42,910 in the past 10 years.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a question stated, “It is a constant endeavour of the ministry to increase the number of women in CAPF. It is noteworthy that number of women in CAPF has gone up from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,190 in 2024.”

Rai also added that 4,138 women personnel are likely to be recruited in the CAPF and the Assam Rifles in 2025.

In terms of percentage, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has the highest representation of women at 7.02 per cent in total force strength of around 1.51 lakh; followed by 4.43 per cent in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB); 4.41 per cent in Border Security Force (BSF); 4.05 per cent Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP); 4.01 per cent in Assam Rifles, and 3.38 per cent in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), it said.

The minister said 835 women personnel have been recruited in CAPF and Assam Rifles in 2024 while 5,469 are in the process of recruitment.

In response to a separate question on women's representation in State and Union Territory police forces, Rai cited data from the Bureau of Police Research and Development that showed the total strength of women personnel in State police as of January 1, 2023, was 2,63,762.

Stating that police is a State subject in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, the minister said it is primarily the responsibility of the State governments and Union Territory administrations to recruit more women police personnel.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories on April 22, 2013, May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019, June 22, 2021, April 13, 2022, April 27, 2023, and December 5, 2023, to all State governments/UT administrations to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent of the total strength," Rai said.

He said all State governments and Union Territory administrations have been requested to create additional posts of women constables and sub-inspectors by converting the vacant posts of constables and sub-inspectors.

"The aim is that each police station should have at least three women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables so that a women helpdesk is manned round the clock," Rai said.

